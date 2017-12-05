Live Blog: Ducks seeking revenge against Golden Knights

AP Photo / Reed Saxon

Two weeks ago the Golden Knights went into Anaheim and handed the Ducks a 4-2 loss in their home building. Tonight, the Ducks are in Las Vegas to seek revenge.

The division rivals are separated by only six points in the standings, but the Golden Knights thoroughly dominated Anaheim in their first meeting.

“I thought we caught them at a good time last game,” Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “We played a really good game against them. We played quick and had a lot of good scoring chances and, obviously, they didn’t play their best game.”

That loss for the Ducks started a seven-game tailspin in which they’ve won only one game.

“We expect a completely different team tonight,” Gallant said.

Since that meeting, the Ducks have traded star defenseman Sami Vatanen to the New Jersey Devils for young center Adam Henrique. Anaheim has been plagued by injuries at the center position, with Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kessler out, and Henrique should bring some much-needed offense to the 28th ranked offense in the NHL.

“(Henrique) is a good player,” Gallant said. “He played really well in New Jersey, and he’s a fast guy with good skill and good speed. They added some offense.”

Vegas snapped a three-game losing streak with an overtime win over Arizona on Sunday and will be hoping to continue its winning ways tonight against the Ducks. The Golden Knights are 10-2-0 at home this season, tied for the best home record in the league.

“Our last game was a good step to snap that short losing streak, but we just have to keep it going,” Vegas forward Stefan Matteau said. “If we can just keep going north, getting it in their zone and keeping them tired, then the transition game can be huge.”

Prediction : Golden Knights 3, Ducks 1

Season record for predictions: 16-8

Puck drops: 7 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-150, Total 5.5 minus-120 to the over

Golden Knights (16-9-1) (10-2-0 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (14)

Assist leader: Jonathan Marchessault (15)

Expected goalie: Malcolm Subban (5-2, 2.19 goals against average)

Anaheim Ducks (11-11-5) (5-4-3 away)

Coach: Randy Carlyle

Goal leader: Rickard Rakell (8)

Assist leader: Corey Perry (14)

Expected goalie: John Gibson (8-10-1, 2.98 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Brendan Leipsic, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, Stefan Matteau, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Colin Miller, Luca Sbisa, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Malcolm Subban and Maxime Lagace