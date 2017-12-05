Judge leaves Nevada execution on hold, sets another hearing

A judge left a condemned Nevada prison inmate's execution on hold over concerns about using a never-before-tried three-drug combination for Nevada's first execution in more than 11 years.

With the Nevada Supreme Court expected to review the case and decide in coming months if Scott Dozier's execution should proceed, Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti said Tuesday she wants written filings on other issues.

The judge set a Jan. 17 hearing date on key questions including whether federal public defenders should continue representing Dozier.

Dozier wants his execution carried out, and has dropped all previous appeals.

But he allowed federal public defenders to challenge the untried three-drug protocol.

Dozier has been on death row at Ely State Prison since 2007 for convictions in murders in Phoenix and Las Vegas.