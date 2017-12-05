Live blog: Rebels off to slow start against Oral Roberts

The Rebels have gotten off to a slow start, literally, and with 11:55 left in the first half, they trail Oral Roberts, 11-9.

Shakur Juiston scored a pair of inside baskets in the opening minutes, but UNLV hasn't had much success since. Oral Roberts has played a 2-3 zone defense, and it's slowing down the Rebels' offense. UNLV is just 4-of-12 from the field so far.

Three keys for UNLV basketball vs. Oral Roberts

UNLV looks to get back in the win column tonight, when the Rebels take on Oral Roberts at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. After consecutive overtime losses, a contest against the 2-7 Golden Eagles could be just what Marvin Menzies and his team need to regain momentum.

A few keys for the Rebels (6-2) tonight:

Establish tempo

It’s no secret that the Rebels are at their best when they’re playing fast, and the Oral Roberts defense is exploitable in the open court. The Golden Eagles play a zone defense more than half the time (55.2 percent of possessions, according to Synergy Sports data), so it will be in UNLV’s best interest to create early offense before the zone can get set. If the Rebels can get defensive stops, secure rebounds and get the ball up court quickly, Oral Roberts shouldn’t be able to keep up for more than 15 minutes.

Get the backcourt right

It’s almost a given that big men Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston will feast on the inside, but UNLV needs its guards to start shooting straight again. Seniors Jovan Mooring and Jordan Johnson have combined to shoot 17.0 percent in the last two games (7-of-41 FGs)— not coincidentally, both were overtime contests that could have been swung by one or two made jumpers — but this could be an opportunity for them to break out. Oral Roberts is among the 20 worst teams in the nation when it comes to defending the pick-and-roll, so Mooring and Johnson will have plenty of opportunities to create.

Ball security

UNLV has had a hard time holding onto the ball in the last week. The Rebels committed 20 turnovers against Northern Iowa, then racked up 17 giveaways against Arizona, and the miscues were the biggest reason why they lost both of those games. Cutting down on turnovers should restore UNLV’s efficiency and make it nearly impossible for Oral Roberts to keep pace in a high-scoring contest.

