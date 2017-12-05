Man accused of setting mom’s NLV house on fire said they’d argued over laundry

After a heated argument with his mother over laundry, a man set her front door on fire, trapping the woman with toxic smoke that blanketed her North Las Vegas house, according to an arrest report.

During the argument, Timothy Colton threatened the 66-year-old woman, who uses a walker, telling her he would kill her and burn her house in the 3100 block of Sunrise Cove Avenue, near Simmons Street and Ann Road, according to a North Las Vegas Police arrest report.

Officers and firefighters were dispatched about 4 p.m. Nov. 27 and found “toxic” smoke billowing out of the house, which was flooding with water from a sprinkler, police said. They rescued the woman, who did not need hospitalization.

The woman told investigators that she and Colton, 28, were in a “heated” argument, police said. An unidentified woman who was with Colton told investigators that she and Colton left the house but that he immediately separated from her for about five minutes, which is the time police allege he went to set the front door on fire.

Investigators found a container in the house’s entry that purportedly held fuel, police said.

Colton was found hiding underneath a car at a nearby bank. He was “extremely upset” and yelling and cursing at officers, according to the report.

He told police that he and his mother had been arguing about laundry, police said, but it wasn’t immediately clear if he admitted to sparking the blaze.

Jail logs show he was being held on counts of attempted murder and arson at the Clark County Detention Center on $80,000 bail.