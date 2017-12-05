Nevada taxable sales up 4 percent in September

CARSON CITY — Taxable sales, one indicator of the economy, rose by 4 percent in September compared to the same month last year, with good growth in the furniture, bar and restaurant businesses.

The Nevada Department of Taxation reported today that taxable sales reached $4.9 billion for the month, with 11 of 17 counties showing increases.

Furniture sales statewide rose 6.3 percent, and revenue at bars and restaurant business was up 4.6 percent.

The state collected $99.1 million in taxes from statewide sales, a 4.6 percent gain over the same month in 2016. But for the fiscal year to date, the sales tax collection is $4.2 million below what was predicted by the Economic Forum.

Counties that experienced the biggest drops in taxable sales were Lander, down 27.6 percent, and Mineral, off 22.7 percent.