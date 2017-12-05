Police investigate after woman found dead at Wetlands Park

Metro Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found this afternoon partially submerged in water and tangled in tree branches at the Clark County Wetlands Park.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances of her death, police said. Officers were dispatched to the east valley park about 2:15 p.m.

It wasn’t clear where exactly the body was found and the investigation will “take time due to the terrain and time of day,” police said.

Further details were not immediately available.