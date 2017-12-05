Recreational pot rules in San Francisco reach last hurdle

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco is another step closer to allowing recreational marijuana sales to start in January after city leaders approved regulations in a mandatory second vote Tuesday.

Mayor Ed Lee's office said he will sign the rules that retailers and growers need to get state permits. The regulations were surprisingly tough for San Francisco to settle on, so the city will not be ready for recreational pot sales on New Year's Day when adults can legally use it throughout California.

Members of the Chinese immigrant community opposed to recreational marijuana use had packed public meetings and called for stricter limits on where to place pot shops.

The legislation will take effect 30 days after the mayor signs it. San Francisco could have recreational marijuana for sale Jan. 5 or 6 if Lee approves the rules Tuesday or Wednesday.

San Francisco already has more than 40 authorized medical marijuana outlets that could start selling in 2018, though those businesses will still require state permits.

Lori Ajax, the state's top marijuana regulator, has said she doesn't know how many growers or retailers will apply for licenses but that California will be ready to issue temporary licenses on New Year's Day.

California voters approved legal recreational pot last year.