Canyon Springs basketball off to 4-0 start

The Canyon Springs High basketball team is out for redemption this season.

“I feel like I’ve grown in my leadership and I work harder so we can get revenge from last year and finish our unfinished business,” senior Kevin Legardy said. “It makes us want to push more and give all we have.”

The Pioneers last winter cruised through the regular season to a 21-3 record, but their season came to a screeching halt when they were upset in the second round of the playoffs by Foothill.

“There are a lot of areas we need to improve,” coach Freddie Banks said. “Defense is key so if we stop our opponent we will do well. Anyone can put the ball in the basket so I’m not worried about that.”

Canyon Springs will lean heavily on seniors Legardy and De’Shawn Keperling after losing all but three players off last year’s team.

“They are two guys that have been in my program for the last 3-4 years now and they’re very hungry because this is their senior year,” Banks said. “They know what it takes to win.”

The Pioneers are off to a great 4-0 start, including wins against expected contenders Desert Oasis and Sierra Vista. They will be in California in late December for the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational where they will face out-of-state opponents to prepare them for a postseason run.