Cheyenne basketball ready for another state championship run

The Cheyenne High basketball team went undefeated in 3A Sunset League play and advance to the state championship game last winter. This season, the Desert Shields want more.

“We have high hopes for this season,” said coach Teral Fair, who is in his 12th season. “We feel last year we positioned ourselves to finish the deal, and the expectation is to hopefully return to that game.”

The Desert Shields return seven players from last year’s squad that finished 19-7 (10-0 in the Sunset League), headlined by senior guard Kavon Williams.

“I tell folks all the time (Williams) is my guy,” Fair said. “He’s what I call an old-school, throwback Cheyenne kind of guy. I know what I’m going to get every night, every practice. He’s tough, he’s gritty and he competes at a high level, which is what Cheyenne basketball has been about since I’ve been here.”

Cheyenne’s history runs deep, with four state title game appearances under Fair and a state championship in 2003. That includes last season when Cheyenne lost to Desert Pines in the state championship game.

“We talk about our history quite a bit and we have former players who are still in town and are still connected to the program,” Fair said. “It’s common to see alumni stopping in the gym to give support to the team.”

Williams hopes to be a distributor, with his main target being junior forward Damion Bonty.

“Bonty is one of our more versatile players that will play a major role,” Fair said. “We like to consider ourselves as playing positionless basketball. We put the five best players on the court regardless of size and I think Damion could create mismatches.”

Cheyenne has opened the season with a 3-2 record, including a 72-41 victory against Green Valley. Sophomore guard Ke’Shawn Hall, considered by many the best player in the 3A, had 11 points in the win.

