Driver faces DUI count in critical injury crash

A driver was booked on suspicion of DUI after he ran a red light and collided with another car, leaving a 27-year-old Las Vegas woman in critical condition, according to Metro Police.

The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue, which turns into Edna Avenue, police said.

A Mercury Grand Marquis was south on Decatur at a high rate of speed when the driver failed to stop at a red light and collided with a Honda Civic headed west on Pennwood, police said.

A back seat passenger in the Grand Marquis was critically injured, while the driver suffered substantial injuries and another passenger, a 27-year-old Las Vegas man, had minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the other car, a 42-year-old Las Vegas woman, suffered minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Grand Marquis, Anthony Gibbons, 27, of Las Vegas, was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol with substantial bodily harm, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.