Las Vegas freezes applications for stores to sell dogs

The Las Vegas City Council today unanimously approved a three-month moratorium on accepting or processing business license applications for pet shops that sell dogs or cats.

The move comes two weeks after the council opted to repeal an ordinance that would have banned pet shops from selling dogs, cats or pot-bellied pigs unless they were obtained from a shelter or nonprofit organization.

That ordinance, which was supposed to go into effect in January, would have affected and potentially shuttered two existing businesses — Puppy Boutique at Rancho Drive and Craig Road and Petland Las Vegas in Boca Park.

The moratorium is designed to keep the state of pet shops in the city status quo until city staff and the council can implement and approve a replacement ordinance that addresses concerns raised by the repealed one.

According to Business Licensing Manager Mary McElhone, one person with a dog training license has expressed interest in expanding into selling dogs.

She said the moratorium sends the message that the city is working on a new ordinance related to animals and individuals should be wary about investing time and resources into something they may not be able to launch.

Councilman Steve Seroka said a replacement ordinance being drafted will be more comprehensive than the one it is designed to replace. “It is sophisticated and will address several areas, including animal welfare, buyer welfare, education, revenue and enforcement,” he said.