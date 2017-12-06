National Democratic group targets Heller for defeat

Andy Barron / Reno Gazette Journal via AP

RENO — Nevada Sen. Dean Heller is among 20 Republicans a Democratic group is targeting for defeat next year as part of a multi-million-dollar effort to reform campaign finance laws.

End Citizens United announced Tuesday it plans to spend $35 million to unseat conservative Congress members in 13 different states. That's $10 million more than it spent in 2016.

The group says Heller is on the list partly because he sided with special interests over constituents with his vote in July to repeal "Obamacare."

Executive Director Tiffany Muller says he "represents a rigged system that puts mega-donors and the special interests above Nevada families."

Heller's campaign spokesman Keith Schipper told the Reno Gazette-Journal it's a hypocritical attempt to pour money into a campaign under the guise of getting money out of politics.