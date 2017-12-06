Police release video of robber who gunned down good Samaritan

Metro Police on Wednesday released surveillance footage of an armed man they say shot and killed a good Samaritan who had pursued him after a daytime robbery.

On Friday, the suspect had just robbed a woman at gunpoint on Melody Lane and Rancho Drive when three bicyclists gave chase to him, police said.

The gunman turned around and pulled the trigger several times, striking the victim twice; once in the head, police said. No one else was injured.

The victim was identified in reports as Kolton Sawyer, 26.

Officers and medics were dispatched about 1 p.m. to the 1900 block of Allen Lane, about a quarter-mile from the robbery, where the victim was lifeless, police said.

Surveillance video with a 1:26 p.m. timestamp captured the suspect running through an undisclosed neighborhood. Police said he was last seen jumping a wall into the Portola Del Sol Apartments, about half a mile east of the shooting.

Police described the suspect as a black man between ages 20 and early 30s. He has facial hair and wore a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.