Motorcyclist killed in crash with limo leaving Las Vegas welcome sign lot

A motorcyclist died after crashing with a limousine that was leaving the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign parking lot just south of the Strip Thursday evening, according to Metro Police.

First responders were dispatched about 5:15 p.m. to Las Vegas Boulevard, near Russell Road, Lt. Patricia Cervantes said.

A man in his late 30s was southbound on a motorcycle when a limousine pulled out in front of him, causing him to brake then crash into the vehicle, said Sgt. Robert Stauffer via online briefing.

The parking lot for the landmark is in the Las Vegas Boulevard median, which prompted investigators to shut down the road in both directions.

The man, who was thrown from the motorcycle, died at the scene, Stauffer said. Investigators don’t believe speed of either vehicle contributed to the crash, he added.

Six passengers were in the limousine, which was leaving the iconic landmark, Stauffer said. It being a busy tourist attraction, investigators were interviewing a substantial number of witnesses.