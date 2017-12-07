Fire breaks out at vacant motel in downtown Las Vegas

An early morning fire did about $50,000 in damage to a vacant downtown motel apparently frequented by squatters, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Nobody was injured, officials said.

Fire department dispatchers received several 911 calls about 2 a.m. today reporting heavy smoke coming from the shuttered TOD Motor Motel in the 1500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, officials said.

Firefighters found fire in two rooms and a stairwell of the boarded-up, three-story building, officials said. They had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The building has been vacant for several months but contains evidence that squatters have been staying there, officials said.