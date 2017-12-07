Henderson man could face life in prison on child porn conviction

In 2014, a former family and marriage counselor messaged with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl, telling her that he wanted to engage in a “daddy and daughter,” marijuana-fueled sexual encounter with her.

Ian Alexander Pincombe did not know he was communicating with an undercover Henderson police officer, who had found a Craigslist ad from the suspect showing the now-49-year-old naked and looking for a “taboo-loving” lady, according to a criminal complaint.

This week, Pincombe was convicted on one count each of coercion and enticement and possession of child pornography, and receipt of child pornography, according to the office of the U.S. attorney for the district of Nevada. He will face a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison during his March sentencing.

The investigation kicked off April 30, 2014, when the officer found and responded to an ad from Pincombe on Craigslist’s “casual encounter” section, which police said has been used to seek a sexual relationship, according to the complaint.

“Hi ladies. Are you up for meeting for a fun time? 420 Nudism kinky times, no limits and NO Taboos (sic),” the ad read. A fully-nude photograph of Pincombe accompanied the ad, the complaint said.

Also according to the complaint:

“Ever been with a younger girl?” the officer wrote, later saying that he was drawn to the ad because of the marijuana reference. The officer sent a non-provocative picture of what appeared to be a teenage girl and they started to text message.

Soon after, the conversation turned sexual, and Pincombe told the officer that he’d been with a 14-year-old girl before, what he said was the age of consent in Canada. He sent her a nude photo.

Pincombe inquired about what the officer thought about “taboo desires,” incest, child love and animals. “OK. Well those are all the big taboos left in society… Lol, I love them all,” he wrote.

At one point, Pincombe said that although the girl was 13, he would had liked for her to act like a 5, 7 or 8 year-old, according to the complaint.

The officer and Pincombe agreed to spend a night together, and Pincombe was arrested by officers who were waiting for him when he showed up to a Henderson shopping center.

During the conversations, Pincombe told the officer that he was a marriage, family and child therapist, and he was in a custody battle with his ex-wife, “fighting for more time to see his daughter,” according to the complaint.

Records show that the Nevada Board of Examiners for Marriage and Family Therapists and Clinical Professional Counselors suspended Pincombe’s license pending the resolution of the trial.

In addition to the prison sentence, Pincombe might be ordered to pay a fine of up to $250,000, officials said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 5.

The case was investigated by Henderson police and the FBI, officials said.