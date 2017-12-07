Metro hoping to take down pharmacy burglary ring

METRO POLICE

Metro Police are trying to identify a ring of suspects they say has burglarized at least 20 Las Vegas-area pharmacies, stealing prescription drugs such as oxycodone, codeine and Xanax.

The heists began in May, and the group is believed to be linked to more than 20 burglaries, police said Thursday.

Each incident has involved two or three suspects breaking or prying open glass doors of the unidentified locations, police said.

Once inside, the heavily concealed perpetrators head to the prescription drugs area and empty them into trash cans, police said. They immediately flee in a waiting vehicle.

Photos released by Metro show the suspects, who cover their faces with masks or hooded sweatshirts, wearing dark clothes and gloves.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 702-828-4809. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.