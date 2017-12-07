Police seek to ID suspects in 2 business robberies

Metro Police are trying to identify two suspects in two separate robberies earlier this year.

Officers were dispatched about 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 31 to a business in the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, near Ann Road and Sky Pointe Drive, according to police dispatch records.

A man pretending to be a customer took merchandise without paying and threatened a person with a gun, police said.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds, police said.

The other robbery was reported about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 23 at a store in the 3700 block of Flamingo Road, near Sandhill Road, dispatch records show.

A man went to the store to steal items, and when he was confronted by an employee, he threatened them with a weapon before fleeing, police said.

Police described the suspect a thin Hispanic man in his 20s and about 5 feet 5 inches tall. He wore a dark, long-sleeved shirt and dark jeans.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 702-828-3591 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.