Best Bets: Rodney Carrington, Clint Holmes, UNLV basketball and more for your Las Vegas weekend

The annual National Finals Rodeo has arrived to capture the Strip once again, but that doesn’t mean bucking bulls and country tunes are the only ticket in Vegas this weekend. Check out these entertainment options ranging from comedy to holiday performances to the sizzling-hot Runnin’ Rebels playing on Las Vegas Boulevard.

RODNEY CARRINGTON The Texas-born comic who just released new Netflix special “Here Comes the Truth” has been making the rodeo pilgrimage to Las Vegas for nearly two decades now, but his no-boundaries style of relatable comedy would be a fit any time of year. Carrington takes the stage at the Hollywood Theatre at MGM Grand and continues through Dec. 16. Dec. 8-10, info at mgmgrand.com.

TAYLOR HICKS “American Idol” season five champ Taylor Hicks has a new gig — he’s the host of “State Plate,” a cable TV show focused on food discoveries across the country. Where will he eat in Southern Nevada before and after his Friday night performance at the Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort? Dec. 8, info at stationcasinoslive.com.

CLINT HOLMES: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS You don’t need additional reasons to check out one of Las Vegas’ most beloved entertainers performing a variety of holiday classics at The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz, a room seemingly tailor-made for Clint Holmes. But here’s one anyway: Holmes should have some extra pep in his step thanks to the two Grammy Award nominations received for his recent jazz album “Rendezvous.” Dec. 8-9, info at thesmithcenter.com.

UNLV VS. ILLINOIS The rodeo has displaced the Runnin’ Rebels basketball team, which is off to a quick start in the new season. The Rebs trounced Oral Roberts in their first game this week at MGM Grand Garden Arena and are back at the Strip events center to take on Illinois at 9 p.m. Saturday night. Dec. 9, info at mgmgrand.com.

CHARLIE DANIELS BAND It wouldn’t be country Vegas without an appearance from Charlie Daniels, who’s back at the Golden Nugget Showroom Sunday night. The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist just announced his 20th Volunteer Jam event set for March in Nashville, but the man behind “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” will be downtown this weekend. Dec. 10, info at goldennugget.com.