Mira Sorvino replies to backlash following harassment claims

NEW YORK — Mira Sorvino says she's still glad she revealed her sexual misconduct allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein despite facing a backlash by some who accuse her of keeping silent in order to save her career.

Sorvino wrote a guest column in The Hollywood Reporter on Friday in which the Oscar-winner explains why she came forward last month and says she has faced a fair amount of online critics.

"Here's the part that people don't understand. There's a lot of people who think, 'You all knew, you kept silent and you could have prevented so many people from being hurt.' But I only knew of myself for a while," she writes. "No one could imagine the serial level of predation that has since become open."

The Hollywood Reporter issue also includes accounts of other alleged victims of Weinstein, including actresses Natasha Henstridge, Katherine Kendall, Alice Evans and Larissa Gomes, and reporter Lauren Sivan, who says the late Fox News Channel chief Roger Ailes also harassed her.

Sorvino, who has said Weinstein tried to massage her back, invited her on dates and showed up at her apartment, writes that she can't be sure if turning him down harmed her career but she won an Oscar for his company Miramax with 1995's "Mighty Aphrodite" and yet never worked with the movie company again.

"I was not offered any movie roles past 1996," she writes. "I felt if I had accepted Harvey's advances, I would have continued to make movies with them."