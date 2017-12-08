Quiz: Trump’s slurred speech, Santa’s earnings, Florida fireball and more

Andrew Harnik / AP

It was a week of ongoing fallout from sexual harassment allegations, an incendiary announcement about Israel and the passage of a controversial gun bill. Here’s a quiz on some of the week’s news developments.

On Wednesday, the House passed a measure that would require states to recognize the laws of all other states regarding concealed carry of weapons. Under the bill, Nevada, which requires concealed carry permit holders to register with their county sheriff and pass a firearms competency course, would be forced to allow visitors from other states with less stringent requirements to carry hidden weapons while in Nevada. How many states have no concealed carry permitting requirements and allow anyone who can legally buy a gun to carry it concealed?

A. 1

B. 3

C. 12

Correct answer: C

In a survey of compensation for mall and department store Santas, Payscale found the average Santa makes how much per hour?

A. $7.50

B. $30

C. $15

Correct answer: B. Top-tier Santas can bring in up to $75 an hour, but that apparently requires interacting extensively with shoppers as opposed to simply posing for photos.

President Donald Trump faced questions about his health this week when he slurred some of his words in remarks about recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The Daily Show assembled a video montage showing Trump mispronouncing which of the following words in previous speeches?

A. Prowess

B. Chasms

C. Missouri

D. All of the above

Correct answer: D. Trump said “Pro-ess,” (like pro football player) “chas-ms” (with the ch pronounced like in cheese) and “Missouria.”

Trump’s approval rating hit 32 percent this week. Match each president with his lowest rating.

A. Barack Obama

B. George W. Bush

C. Bill Clinton

1. 37 percent

2. 38 percent

3. 25 percent

Answer key: A-2, B-3, C-1

During his time in office, how many trips has Trump taken to golf courses he owns?

A. 20

B. 35

C. More than 50

Correct answer: C.

A bill approved by the New Jersey state Senate on Thursday would make it a crime to operate which of the following while intoxicated?

A. Zamboni

B. Drone

C. Construction machinery

Correct answer: B. Violators face a prison term of up to six months, a $1,000 fine or both.

Reuters reported that the United Nations rapporteur on torture urged officials in which of the following nations to investigate “clearly gratuitous infliction of severe pain and suffering” by use of Tasers against jail inmates based on video footage from inside of several detention facilities?

A. The U.S.

B. North Korea

C. Syria

Correct answer: A. The rapporteur cited footage obtained by Reuters from jails in Franklin County, Ohio; Cheatham County, Tennessee; Franklin County, Arkansas; and McCurtain County, Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, Florida residents from Jacksonville in the northern part of the state to West Palm Beach, some 270 miles to the south, reported seeing a fireball falling from the sky. Scientists said the fireball was a piece of an asteroid that broke up in the atmosphere over the Gulf of Mexico and landed about 45 miles west of Tampa. How big was the piece that caused the fireball?

A. 6 feet wide

B. 3 feet wide

C. 10 inches wide

Correct answer: C. Most shooting stars are gravel-sized pieces of material.

Which of the following appeared this week on Reddit’s “Shower Thoughts” subreddit (which is devoted to “miniature epiphanies”)?

A. U-turns are really n-turns if you think about it — TheCreatorLovesYou

B. The kind of police force that honestly can’t figure out Bruce Wayne is Batman probably serves the type of city that needs Batman — Alex-rider

C. If they were really trying to hide Luke from Vader, they probably shouldn’t have named him Skywalker — Sirsquid

D. Pessimists are just optimists who are positive that something bad will happen — hernaez 2002

E. All of the above

Correct answer: E