Raiders pledge $10,000 to help Las Vegas domestic violence group

The Oakland Raiders pledged $10,000 to Las Vegas nonprofit Safe Nest on Thursday, which was the group’s 40th anniversary.

Safe Nest assisted more than 30,000 survivors of domestic violence in 2016, providing services such as shelter, advocacy and protection, according to the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic Violence. For Raiders President Marc Badain, the cause hits home.

“We lost a member of the Raiders’ family about 20 years ago, when one of our great players and coaches Fred Biletnikoff, a lifelong Raider and one of the most decent people you’ll ever meet, lost his daughter to a senseless act of domestic violence,” Badain said.

Safe Nest is asking for $100,000 to renovate offices to which it recently located at 3900 Meadows Lane. The Women’s Health Center of Southern Nevada matched the Raiders donation, bringing Safe Nest to 20 percent of its goal.

Although Safe Nest is asking for $100,000, officials hope for $300,000 to have the center fully staffed and capable to meet the needs of domestic violence survivors in the valley, said Christy Shannon, the vice president of finance and grants.

Safe Nest services include a 24-hour crisis line, confidential shelters, advocacy, counseling and outreach. In their new building Safe Nest organizers hope to create a “one-stop shop” for domestic violence services, Shannon said.

“We’re all passionate about eradicating domestic violence. … It’s a labor of love, nobody works for a nonprofit for the money,” said Krystine Hoffman, Safe Nest’s supervisor of volunteers. “We’re relying on this city to keep us afloat.”

Safe Nest annually receives about half of its funding through the state and federal levels.