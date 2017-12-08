Safety tips for venues

Lessons were learned from the mass shootings at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas and the Pulse Nightclub Massacre in Orlando.

Many patrons became panic-stricken from their lack of knowledge of all emergency exits.

With the expected increase in large social gatherings and public entertainment during the holidays, there may become a strong need to safely evacuate a public assembly venue from a pending hazardous incident. Visual observation upon entering for secondary exits are not always the safest means, as many have obstructed egress paths and locked exits doors.

For safety’s sake, management of all public assembly venues should conduct daily inspections to ensure all emergency egress paths are unobstructed. Also, they should be sure emergency exit doors will open from the inside and swing to the outside. They should incorporate a new requirement and make prior public announcements of all emergency exits, even if local codes do not require this safety regulation.

Fire is not the only reason for mass evacuation. There is also a need for emergency exiting from loss of power, terrorist attack, carbon monoxide release and gunfire.

This holiday and throughout the coming years, make your guests safer by instituting a new means for increased safety, maintaining your premises and making the needed announcements.