Support groups open to those struggling after mass shooting

People struggling to cope with the holidays after the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting are being urged to reach out for emotional support.

“For those who lost family, friends, or colleagues from the shooting, facing the holidays, anniversaries and other special events without our loved one is very painful,” said Ellen Richardson-Adams, outpatient administrator for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

“For those who survived the shooting with or without physical injury, the holidays also can present emotional challenges because you may not feel celebratory or you may feel stress or anxiety doing things that normally wouldn’t bother you such as traveling or being out and about in crowds,” Richardson-Adams said.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, a place of healing and support for anyone affected by the Oct. 1 shooting, has joined with community providers to offer therapy support groups for survivors and those affected by the tragedy.

“We are working with local therapy providers to help us establish support groups for people impacted by the traumatic events of 1 October,” said Teresa Etcheberry, manager of the center.

“Anyone interested in joining a support group is encouraged to contact us so we can gauge interest and determine what resources are needed for staffing and locations,” she said. Contact the center at 702-455-2433 or 1-833-299-2433 or via email at [email protected].

The center is located at 1524 Pinto Lane, near Martin Luther King Boulevard, and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. More information is available online at VegasStrongRC.org.