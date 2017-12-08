Harassers must be fired

As painful as this is to all of us on both sides of the political spectrum, we cannot rid ourselves of this bad behavior other than to root it out completely.

In simplistic terms, if someone is guilty of sexual abuse they must go — period.

That includes Donald Trump, and especially so. Exposing folks in government and the news media is necessary.

To set a good example, we must terminate all offenders. This will show that this generation, in order to establish equality, acted fairly and universally regardless of the offenders’ present position.

To allow the president of the United States a free pass is not only wrong but will not stop this issue from continuing.

We have an opportunity right now to stop this madness and create a fair system for all.