Trump remark was repugnant

I never thought someone dumber than George W. Bush would ever occupy the White House. I was wrong.

President Donald Trump’s “Pocahontas” remarks during an event at the White House to honor Native American war heroes is no different than if he were to honor the Tuskegee Airman by telling them, “You love America more than Colin Kaepernick does.”

Praising one at the expense of insulting others is repugnant! Trump is a total imbecile and an embarrassment to America. If anyone represents the U.S. poorly to the world, it would be him and not CNN.