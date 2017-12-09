No mention of Franken?

In Brian Greenspun’s column, “Defying logic, leaders back accused pedophile,” (the Sun, Nov. 26), he expressed shock and outrage that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is not universally condemned for alleged sexual misconduct that may or may not have occurred.

I noticed that he made no mention of Sen. Al Franken’s documented sexual misconduct and demeaning behavior toward women. Very typical of liberals’ selective sense of indignation and self-righteousness.