Casino promotions: Dec. 10-16

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 | 2 a.m.
LUCKY DRAGON
Naturally 8 Lucky Saturdays
Date: Saturdays in December
Time: 9 and 11 p.m.
Information: For baccarat players with a loyalty card. Receive a natural 8 hand to be entered in a drawing. Win $10,000 in prizes.
• • •
Holiday Point Race
Date: December
Information: Earn points to redeem for gas cards (keep the points). Earn 500 points for a $10 gas card; earn more than 5,000 points to get a $100 gas card.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Saturdays in December
Information: Earn 50 points to receive a gift. On Dec. 16, the gift is a cheese knife.
• • •
KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO
Gift giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in December
Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On Dec. 13, receive a gift card grab bag (value varies).
• • •
Player’s choice giveaway
Date: Fridays in December
Time: 10 a.m.-noon
Information: Earn points to receive up to $110 in gift cards.
• • •
SOUTH POINT
Prime Time Mondays
Date: Mondays
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Information: Slot tournament, discounts and more for loyalty-card members 50 and older. Top prize in tournament is $1,000.
• • •
TUSCANY
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays and Fridays in December
Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Spin & Win Slot Tournament
Date: Saturdays in December
Time: Noon-9 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points to participate.
• • •
Holiday gift grab
Date: Tuesdays in December
Information: Earn 200 points to receive a prize, including slot play, gifts and more.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Sundays in December
Information: Earn 300 same-day base points. On Dec. 10, it’s a bottle of wine.
• • •
Table games wine giveaway
Date: December
Information: Earn tickets for wine by playing table games.
• • •
SLS LAS VEGAS
$250,000 Candy House cash drawings
Date: Saturdays through Dec. 23
Time: 7 and 9 p.m.
Information: Fifteen names will be selected at each drawing. Players will play a game in which the objective is to pick 10 Santa symbols from a game board with 20 envelopes before picking three Grinch symbols. Successful contestants win $250,000.
• • •
Pick an Elf kiosk game
Date: December
Information: Players who earn 20 points, or a $10 average rated bet for one hour, are eligible. Win up to $5,000 in slot play.
• • •
20x Mystery Multiplier and Bonus New Year’s Day Multiplier
Date: Mondays in December and Jan. 1
Information: Earn up to 20x points on slots every Monday in December and a bonus 10x slot multiplier on Jan. 1. Players are allowed up to 75,000 points. Excludes video poker.
• • •
Ceramic cookware giveaway
Date: Thursdays in December
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 250 slot points, 500 video poker points or have a $25 average-rated bet for one hour to receive a piece of ceramic cookware.
• • •
Limited-edition Budweiser giveaway
Date: Dec. 12
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: One beer per player. Limited to the first 850 players.
• • •
$60,000 Spin and Win Hot Seat
Date: Sundays in December
Time: Hourly, noon-5 p.m.
Information: Four players will be chosen each hour to spin wheel and win up to $500 in play.
• • •
COSMOPOLITAN
2017 Holiday Cash Back
Date: Dec. 10
Information: Earn $25 for every 15,000 slot points earned. Receive 2x holiday points on Thursdays.
• • •
Instant Riches Bonus Wheel Game
Date: Through Dec. 31
Information: For players on machines in the slot section adjacent to Bond Bar. Earn a wheel spin for every 1,000 points earned. Win up to $500 in play with each spin. Player can participate up to 50 times.
• • •
EL CORTEZ
Free Play Inferno drawing
Date: Thursdays in December
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Receive one entry for every 100 base slot points earned. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Win up to $1,100 in play.
• • •
Double Diamond drawing
Date: Saturdays in December
Time: 8 p.m.
Information: Receive one entry for every 100 base slot points earned. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.
• • •
Buffalo point multiplier
Date: Sundays and Mondays in December
Information: Earn 10x points on Buffalo machines.
• • •
Pasta for players
Date: Mondays and/or Tuesdays in December
Information: Earn 1,000 slot base points to receive an order of the Siegel’s 1941 daily pasta special.
• • •
PLAZA
Royal Rewards $50K giveaway
Date: Dec. 10
Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned. Top prize is $20,000.
• • •
DOWNTOWN GRAND
Touchdown at Downtown
Date: Sundays through Dec. 31
Time: 9 p.m.
Information: Earn drawing tickets through play and dining. Top prize is signed memorabilia or $200 slot play.
• • •
Connect 4 Battle
Date: Through Dec. 30
Information: Two players will be randomly selected to participate in a battle of Connect 4. The top prize is $100 in slot play.
• • •
Champagne giveaway
Date: Thursdays through Dec. 28
Information: Receive one bottle of Champagne for every 500 same-day base points earned.
• • •
Santa’s Workshop
Date: Mondays-Wednesdays in December
Information: Redeem slot play up to five times for every 500 base points earned. See kiosk for details.
• • •
SILVERTON
Go Long! Weekly Football Challenge
Date: Through Dec. 31
Information: Swipe card at kiosk to participate.
• • •
WESTGATE
Gift giveaway
Date: Dec. 14
Time: 4-7 p.m.
Information: From Dec. 10-14, earn 150 points to receive a red mini cooker.
• • •
BOYD PROPERTIES*
Young at Heart
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 7 a.m.-midnight
Information: For players 50 and older. Includes drawings, point multipliers and dining discounts. See kiosk for details.
*Valid at California, Fremont and Main Street Station.
• • •
Go on a Point Shopping Spree
Date: December, while supplies last
Information: Use their points to receive a panini maker for 20,000 points, hand/stand mixer for 28,000 points, an eight-cup food processor for 25,000 points and a stay or go six-quart portable slow cooker for 20,000 points.
*Valid at Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam’s Town.
• • •
SUNCOAST
Buffet promotion
Date: Select Mondays-Fridays in December
Information: Earn 400 same-day base points on slots or video poker to receive a breakfast of lunch buffet.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Dec. 17
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 base points to participate. Gift items include a bottle of flavored Pinnacle Vodka and a set of drink glasses.
• • •
Lose & Win
Date: Through Dec. 28
Information: Poker players can win up to $100. Players must lose with a specific pair on each day.
• • •
Kiosk Swipe and Win
Date: Thursdays in December
Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Information: Earn 10 base points to play game. Win cash, slot play, points and more.
• • •
Stocking Stuffer kiosk game
Date: Dec. 10 and 24
Information: Earn 10 base points to play.
• • •
Electrified for the Holidays table game drawings
Date: Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 23
Time: 9 p.m.
Information: Earn entries by playing table games. Win up to $750.
• • •
GOLD COAST
Slot Tournaments
Date: Sundays in December
Time: 2-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points for the first entry to the tournament, earn an additional 150 points for a second entry.
• • •
Lucky Tuesday Table Drawings
Date: Tuesdays in December
Time: 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.
Information: Players at table games have a chance to win $500 in chips.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Saturdays in December
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 points to receive a gift. Selections include a Mirassou bottle with the choice of chardonnay or pinot noir, four-piece stemless wine glasses, two-piece flute glasses and Barefoot Bubbly with the choice of brut or red moscato.
• • •
SAM'S TOWN
12 Days of Christmas
Date: Fridays-Sundays through Dec. 24
Time: 4:15 p.m.
Information: Earn a minimum of 300 points to participate. Prizes include gift cards from various merchants.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in December
Information: Earn 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
ORLEANS
Gift giveaway
Date: Dec. 10 and 17
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 points to take home a bottle of pinot grigio or cabernet, four-piece wine glasses, or a bottle of Barefoot Bubbly pinot grigio or moscato.
• • •
Lucky Tuesday Table Drawings
Date: Tuesdays in December
Time: 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.
Information: Players at table games have a chance to win $500 in chips.
• • •
Lucky Money baccarat tournaments
Date: Wednesdays in December
Time: Hourly, 8-10 p.m. and midnight
Information: Entry fee is $25. Win a prize package worth $3,000.
• • •
Hit Me Once, Hit Me Twice blackjack tournaments
Date: Saturdays and Sundays in December
Time: Hourly, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays; 2-4 p.m. Sundays
Information: Entry fee is $25. Win up to $1,000.
• • •
ELDORADO and JOKERS WILD*
Mystery point multipliers
Date: Sundays in December
Information: Earn up to 50x points.
• • •
Mystery giveaway
Date: Mondays in December
Information: Earn 100 points to win a mystery prize of up to $100; earn an additional 500 points to receive food voucher worth up to $15.
• • •
Earn 100 Points, Get $5
Date: Wednesdays in December
Information: Earn 100 points to receive $5 in play.
• • •
Rolling for Slot Dollars
Date: Fridays in December
Time: 3:30-10:30 p.m. at Eldorado; 3-10 p.m. at Jokers Wild
Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.
• • •
Lucky Play giveaway
Date: Thursdays in December
Time: 3-9 p.m.
Information: Ten players will be randomly drawn to win $50.
*Jokers Wild only
• • •
STATION CASINOS
Point multipliers
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in December
Information: Receive 10x points on slots.
*Valid at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset.
• • •
December’s Bubbly Giveaways
Date: Dec. 10 and 17
Information: The gift is free for invited guests. Noninvited guests must earn 300 points. On Dec. 10, it’s a bottle of Andre Spumante. On Dec. 17, it’s a bottle of Andre Brut.
*Valid at Station properties
• • •
TEXAS STATION
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays or Tuesdays in December
Information: Earn 10x points on slots, 6x points on video poker and 6x points on table games.
• • •
Stocking stuffer gift giveaway
Date: Dec. 14 and 21
Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Information: The first gift is free for invited card holders. Earn a second for 200 points. Noninvited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first gift. Gifts include Stoli Chocolate Raspberry, Malibu Rum and mystery gifts.
• • •
WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays in December
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
*Valid at the Wildfire Gaming properties.
• • •
12 Days of Spinning and Winning
Date: Dec. 11-22
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Information: Earn 12x entries from Dec. 1-10. Enter drawing to spin for up to $2,000 cash and prizes.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in December
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: The first gift is free for invited guests. Earn a second gift for 250 points. Noninvited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first gift. On Dec. 13, it’s a bottle of Bacardi Superior Rum.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
• • •
HARD ROCK HOTEL
Win a Maverick Horse Trailer
Date: Through Dec. 16
Information: Swipe card at kiosk to enter. Win a 2018 two-horse trailer.
• • •
Stocking Rocking Gifts
Date: Through Dec. 12
Information: Earn 150 base slot points or $15 table theoretical to receive a copper meatloaf pan. Also, earn 400 base slot points or $40 table theoretical to receive a barbecue set.
• • •
Holiday Gift Card Extravaganza
Date: Through Dec. 12
Information: Earn 700 base slot points or $70 table theoretical to receive a $25 Macy’s Gift Card.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Thursdays in 2017
Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 20x points on reels.
• • •
45+ Classic Rockers and bonus points
Date: Wednesdays in 2017
Information: For players 45 and older. Earn 5x points on video poker and 15x points on reels. Earn 100 base points for chance to win 5,000 points. Receive point bonuses.
• • •
CANNERY*
Countdown to Cash Swipe and Win
Date: Through Dec. 30
Information: Earn 5 same-day base points to receive the first swipe. Earn 150 same-day base points for the second and third swipes. Win drawing entries, points, slot play and more.
*Both locations
• • •
$100k Countdown to Cash Progressive Drawings
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in December
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: For every 100 same-day base points earned, receive a drawing entry for a chance to win up to $1,000. Plus, the five top slot point earners between Nov. 26 through Dec. 31 at 1:59 p.m. will be eligible to enter a drawing to win up to $3,000 on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.
*Both locations
• • •
Football Frenzy kiosk game
Date: Through Dec. 30
Information: Earn 50 same-day base points to play. Win up to $500.
*Craig Road location
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Fridays in December
Information: Earn 400 machine points or 48 table points to receive a gift. Choices include different candle warmers with scented melts.
*Craig Road location
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays in December
Information: Earn 7x points on reels and 4x points on video poker.
*Craig Road location
• • •
Mug in a Tin
Date: Thursdays in December
Information: Earn 300 points on slots or 36 table game points to win a Mug in a Tin with $5 to $500 in slot play or cash.
*Craig Road location
• • •
Eastside Extra Thursdays
Date: Thursdays in December
Information: Earn 400 machine points or 48 table points to receive a gift. Choices include different candle warmers with scented melts.
*Boulder Highway location
• • •
Bonus Bet Cash Drawings
Date: Saturdays in December
Time: 1 p.m.
Information: Ten players will win up to $50 in promotional chips or $200 in cash per drawing. Earn drawing entries per hand for any of the following bonus bets: Lucky Ladies, Bet the Bust, Blackjack Spin bonus bets and more.
*Boulder Highway location