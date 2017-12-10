Tax cuts will aid businesses

Those who are still uncertain about Congress’ Tax Cuts and Jobs Act should look to Nevada for evidence that low business taxes work.

Our state is one of seven that doesn’t levy an income tax, and it taxes business revenue at a top rate of one-third of 1 percent. Low taxes and limited red tape have allowed Nevada’s economy to grow almost twice as fast as the U.S. average. Congress’ plan to reduce the federal tax burden on small businesses and individuals would promote even more growth. Smart cuts like this let the smallest businesses get a leg up on their way to becoming medium-sized and large businesses.

When I opened Junk King almost three years ago, a sizable tax cut would have helped me get my businesses off the ground. A tax cut now would do wonders in my goal to keep growing and servicing my community.

Politicians always talk about small business as the backbone of America. It’s time to put some muscle behind those statements and give small businesses the tax relief they need to expand in local economies.