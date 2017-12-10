What are the hottest toys of the 2017 holiday season?

Courtesy

Must-have toys through the years 2016: Hatchimals, NES Classic Mini 2015: Star Wars Remote Control BB-8 Droid 2014: Disney Frozen Snow Glow Elsa Doll 2013: Big Hugs Elmo 2012: Wii U 2011: LeapPad Explorer kids tablet computer 2010: Apple iPad 2009: ZhuZhu Pets 2008: Nintendo Wii 2007: Nintendo DS 2006: PlayStation 3 2005: Xbox 360 2004: Robosapien 2003: FurReal Cat 2002: Beyblade spinning tops 2001: Bratz dolls 2000: Razor scooter 1999: Pokémon 1998: Furby 1997: Tamagotchi virtual pet 1996: Tickle Me Elmo 1995: Beanie Babies 1994: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers action figures, Pogs 1993: Talkboy cassette player and recorder 1992: Talking Barney 1991: Super Nintendo 1990: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle action figures 1989: Game Boy 1988: Nintendo Entertainment System 1987: Koosh ball, Jenga 1986: Teddy Ruxpin 1985: My Little Pony, Care Bears 1984: Transformers 1983: Cabbage Patch Kids, Trivial Pursuit 1982: Gloworm Glow Worm Plush Doll 1981: Masters of the Universe, The Smurfs 1980: Rubik’s Cube 1979: Atari VCS 1978: Simon, Hungry Hungry Hippos 1977: Slime, Star Wars figurines 1976: Connect Four 1975: The Pet Rock 1974: Tonka Toy Trucks 1973: Walkie Talkies 1972: Uno 1971: Space Hopper bouncing ball 1970: Lite-Brite

In years past, yo-yos, Game Boys and Furbies have emerged as Christmas must-haves for kids.

This year, these toys are likely to sell out well before Christmas — if they haven’t already.

Fingerlings, $14.99

These interactive pets hang on your finger, blink, turn their head, blow kisses, burp, laugh, sleep, swing their tail and coo. The original baby monkey version comes in a variety of colors and has been widely distributed among retailers. New this year and even harder to acquire is Kingsley the sloth, sold only at Walmart. Gigi the unicorn is exclusive to Toys R Us and also has proven difficult to find.

LOL Big Surprise, $69.99

Capitalizing on the success of last year’s Hatchimals, LOL Big Surprise features 50 individually wrapped dolls, accessories and pets hidden in a glittery egg. The plaything is the latest offering in the unboxing trend that’s taken the toy market (and YouTube) by storm. While kids love that LOL Big Surprise takes hours to unwrap, the toy has gone over less favorably with parents, many of whom have complained online about the low quality of the goodies hidden inside.

Soggy Doggy, $19.99

This messy game is a hit with little ones. Race around the game board and take turns giving Soggy Doggy a bath. But watch out: he loves to shake himself dry. Get soaked, and you have to head back to start. Make it around the bathtub, and you win.

Lego Ideas Women of NASA, $24.99

Kids can explore, in block form, the professions of four groundbreaking women in science, technology, engineering and math. The series also features astronaut, physicist and entrepreneur Sally Ride; and astronaut, physician and engineer Mae Jemison.

Stories from Yesteryear

• Tickle Me Elmo was conceived by its inventor as Tickles the Chimp. The idea and technology was bought by Tyco Preschool in 1992 with the intention of branding the toy as Tickle Me Tasmanian Devil, until Tyco lost its licensing deal with Looney Tunes. Tyco then contracted with Sesame Street to create Tickle Me Elmo. The toy hit stores in July 1996 and by Christmas had become a full-blown craze.

• The Cabbage Patch Kids launch was the most successful doll introduction in toy history. Sales grew from $60 million in the first year to more than $600 million by 1985. The dolls traveled aboard a NASA space shuttle, became the mascot for a U.S. Olympic team, were featured on a U.S. postage stamp and graced the cover of Newsweek.

• To create the Pet Rock, inventor Gary Dahl bought scores of Mexican beach stones at a building supply store for a penny apiece. He sold each Pet Rock for $3.95. Within months of their debut, more than 1.5 million rocks had sold.

• Did you know Bejeweled Furby was a thing? Only five were made, they were sold exclusively at FAO Schwarz, and each cost $100,000. Each Bejeweled Furby was adorned with a gold and platinum tiara, necklace, earrings and bracelet encrusted with 156 diamonds, rubies, sapphires and emeralds. Only two were known to be sold.

• The original Mr. Potato Head included multiple facial features and hats but no head. Children were expected to stab the pieces into real fruits and vegetables. Hasbro dropped the concept in 1964 and began supplying a plastic potato with each kit.

Pro tips

• Shop early: Knockoffs abound online during the Christmas rush. And Walmart, Target and Toys R Us were all sold out of Fingerlings in late November.

• Shop late: Consider waiting until January. Toys are much more likely to be back in stock shortly after the holidays.

• Use product trackers: RetailMeNot, for example, posts alerts on Facebook when highly-sought toys are back in stock.