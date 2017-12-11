Fleury expected back in goal Tuesday for the Golden Knights

John Locher/AP

After Detroit Red Wings winger Anthony Mantha crashed into Marc-Andre Fleury on Oct. 13, the Vegas Golden Knights goaltender was left on the ice holding his mask in pain.

The trainer walked onto the ice to talk with him, but Fleury believed it was just a small injury to his neck that occurred with Mantha’s knee collided with his head. Fleury played the rest of the game and thought nothing of it, until he woke up the following morning.

“The next day, that’s when everything hit me: The headaches, dizziness and blurred vision,” Fleury said. “Then I knew that was it.”

Fleury hasn’t played since, missing the Golden Knights’ last 25 games with a concussion — the third of his career.

“On the hit, I felt neck pain that was bothering me a lot,” Fleury said. “I told the trainer I was fine because it was just neck pain. Then in the third period, it started to get a little worse. My neck was the thing that bothered me the most and I thought I could play with it and finish the game. Looking back, maybe I should have pulled myself.”

Fleury suffered two concussions during the 2015-16 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He missed two weeks in December 2015 and went out again in April 2016. The Golden Knights placed him on the injured reserve on Oct. 15 and activated him on Sunday.

After a nearly two-month absence, Fleury began working out on the ice following team practices with goalie coach Dave Prior. He has since joined full practices and is expected to start for the Golden Knights on Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

“When we got him, he was the face of our franchise, and he’s a big part of our club,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “It looks like he’s going to play tomorrow, and we are looking forward to it.”

It’s been a long road back for Fleury, who has visited multiple brain specialists.

“I needed to get back in shape,” Fleury said. “That was No. 1. I’ve been working out in the gym, but it’s not the same. It’s a fast game and I just have to get used to the timing. Guys have good shots, so you’ve got to get used to it.”

Luckily for Fleury and the Golden Knights, Malcolm Subban, Oscar Dansk and Maxime Lagace played well enough during his absence that there was no rush for Felury to get back. All three goalies had at least a .500 win percentage during the 25-game stretch, including Subban, who was 7-2-0.

“It’s great for our organization and great for those kids because it gives them confidence,” Gallant said. “We learned a lot about goalies that we didn’t know about. We didn’t know a whole lot about Lagace, Dansk or Subban. When the injuries struck, these guys got a chance to play and played very well.”

Fleury said he lifted weights, ran and rode a bike to stay in shape during his rehabilitation, but the extra practices to knock the rust off will be key in his return.

“We do a lot of practices with a lot of reps, but it’s never like a game with the traffic of guys going to the net and the speed of everything happening,” Fleury said. “Finding pucks through legs and stuff like that is tough to (replicate) in practice so the more you play, the more comfortable you get.”

Fleury looked good in practice this morning and appeared ready for game action.

“He’s moving real quick and looks confident out there,” Gallant said. “It’s been a long time, obviously, but he’s been on the ice for about a week and a half now, and the good thing is, we gave him lots of time to get ready and get sharp.”

Whether it was playfully flopping onto the ice to poke the puck off a player’s stick or jokingly trying to trip his teammates as they skated by his goal, Fleury clearly appeared to be feeling like himself.

“I feel good finally,” Fleury said. “It’s been a long time that I’ve been away now. It’s fun to feel normal and be around the team and have some fun.”

While his first game back Tuesday night against Carolina is the focus, it’s tough to not look ahead to Thursday, when Fleury’s former team and two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins come to T-Mobile Arena.

“I know it’s coming; I can’t hide it,” Fleury said, smiling. “But there is still a game to be played and a few practices before that. To have a chance to face them for the first time will be nice. I’m looking forward to it.”