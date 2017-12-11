Reno police arrest 22 for alcohol violations at bar crawl

RENO — Reno police arrested 22 people at an annual bar crawl over the weekend where participants dress as Santa.

The arrests were for various crimes but more than half were alcohol-related charges, including DUI, intoxicated pedestrians in the road and open containers of alcohol.

The Reno Police Department says it visited 64 businesses during the event and used underage volunteers to check compliance with alcohol ID laws. Police say they cited five bars and restaurants for serving drinks to minors.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports 10,000 people attended the Santa Crawl on Saturday.

It was the 17th annual event.