Tom Skancke exits transportation board, to leave Southern Nevada

CARSON CITY — Tom Skancke, a transportation specialist from Las Vegas, completed his final meeting on the state Transportation Board Monday, saying he is moving to Southern California for another job.

Skancke, who has been involved in numerous studies and commissions on transportation in Nevada, is completing his four-year term.

Gov. Brian Sandoval praised Skancke for his service and said he has not named a replacement to fill the post that represents Clark County.

Over the years, Skancke has been named to various transportation study committees by former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, the late Gov. Kenny Guinn and former Gov. Jim Gibbons.

The Legislature changed the law, removing the state attorney general from the transportation board and designating that spot for a Clark County representative. Sandoval then named Skancke to a four-year term that ends in January.

He has been a strong advocate of building Interstate 11 that would link Las Vegas and Phoenix.