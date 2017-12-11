WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces are latest addition to city’s pro sports landscape

Mike Grimala / Las Vegas Sun

Las Vegas has a new pro sports team — again.

It was announced on Monday that the city’s WNBA franchise, which will begin play in 2018, will be called the Las Vegas Aces. The team name and logo were revealed during a press conference at Mandalay Bay:

The franchise was formerly known as the San Antonio Stars, until MGM Resorts International bought the team in October with the intention of relocating it to Las Vegas

The team will play its home games at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, a 12,000-seat venue. As part of Monday’s announcement, the team also revealed plans to spend $10 million on upgrades to the arena.

Bill Laimbeer, a former NBA all-star who has 13 years of coaching experience in the WNBA, will be the Aces' head coach and president of basketball operations.

WNBA President Lisa Borders said the Aces can be an immediate success and that getting people through the turnstiles will be the top priority for the team’s first year in Las Vegas.

"Full arenas," Borders said. "Tickets, tickets, tickets. Tickets being sold, people buying tickets, individuals, groups, premiums, people sitting in the arena watching the game. That’s the benchmark for success. You’ve seen the Golden Knights come in a few months ago with 18,000 at their game; we’d like to see the same thing at Mandalay Bay. It’s a smaller arena, so obviously you can't have the same numbers, but you’d like to see a full arena."

Following the Golden Knights, the NFL's Oakland Raiders (scheduled to relocate in 2020) and the United Soccer League's Las Vegas Lights FC, the Aces are the fourth pro team to call Las Vegas home.

