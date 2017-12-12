12 Days of Giving: Nellis Area Spouses’ Club holds Airmen Cookie Drive

Editor’s Note: While ’tis the season of giving for most Nevadans, many local nonprofit groups give back to the Southern Nevada community year-round. The Las Vegas Sun is profiling some of those groups to inform the community how they can help. To be included, contact [email protected]

The Nellis Area Spouses’ Club has manned the Nellis Thrift Shop on the Air Force base since the 1970s, using money from its sales to fund scholarships for service members and their families.

They are adding to their fundraising efforts this year by hosting the Airmen Cookie Drive, which is prevalent at military bases across the country, said Melinda Cabell, president of the club. The event aims to collect more than 800 cookies to distribute to service members spending the holiday on base away from their families.

Today, they will collect cookie donations at Centennial Hills YMCA, 601 N. Buffalo Drive, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Two bakeries, Retro Bakery and Tsp. Baking Company, are expected to donate baked goods. Cookies can also be donated on base — if you are permitted on — from 6 a.m. to noon Wednesday, near the chapel.

“Most of the time they can’t take time off to go home to be with their families over Christmas holidays,” said Natasha Kattau, social vice president of the group. “We just try to share a little bit of love and Christmas spirit with them by giving them cookies.”

They are also looking for volunteers to help set up, clean up, collect and package the cookies. To inquire, email [email protected]

“In the spirit of volunteerism, if you can’t volunteer on base, find somewhere locally that you can,” Cabell said, recognizing that people without access to the base may want to give back.