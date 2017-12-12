Board approves $7 million for victims of Las Vegas shooting

CARSON CITY — The state Board of Examiners today approved releasing $6.8 million for victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas to cover such costs as medical bills, funeral expenses, counseling and lost wages.

The action today will help cover 2,737 claims submitted.

“We currently are projecting our total expense on these claims to reach $14 million over the life of the claims,” Michelle Morgando, coordinator of the state Victims of Crime Program, said in documents submitted to the board.

A gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Strip hotel into a crowd of country music concertgoers, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500.