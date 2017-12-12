Board OKs $2.7 million for testing in sexual assault cases

CARSON CITY — The state Board of Examiners today approved $2.7 million for Metro Police to relieve a backlog in testing sexual assault kits.

Attorney General Adam Laxalt said the money will be used to hire forensic staff and to outsource the testing of the kits.

The backlog in Clark County at one point reached 6,473 cases, official said. So far, 2,388 tests have been completed.

As of August, there have been 11 arrests for sexual crimes as a result of the testing.

In October, the board OK’d $1.6 million for the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office for a similar program.