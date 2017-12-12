Deputies credited with saving inmate from jump at jail

Two deputies are being credited with preventing an inmate from suffering serious injuries after he jumped from a second-floor railing at a jail earlier this month, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The dramatic incident, captured on surveillance video, occurred about 7 p.m. on Dec. 5, officials said. The inmate wanted to commit suicide as he balanced on the railing, police said.

The inmate pushed through Deputy Ann Horak, who was wrestling with him on the second floor, and fell to the first floor, where Deputy Joshua Armendariz caught the man, cushioning his fall, officials said.

The unidentified inmate and Armendariz were “mostly unhurt,” officials said. They were taken to Desert View Hospital and have since been released, officials said.