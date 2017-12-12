Immigrants push for DREAM Act during sit-in at Heller’s D.C. office

Yvonne Gonzalez / Las Vegas Sun

WASHINGTON — Young immigrants from four states sat in at U.S. Sen. Dean Heller’s office in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, advocating for passage of a clean DREAM Act.

The group of about two dozen advocates came from Oregon, Kentucky, Florida and Tennessee. Heller, a Nevada Republican, was not in his office when the group arrived.

Speakers shared their immigration experiences, occasionally becoming emotional as they spoke about their families and how they came to the U.S.

Sheridan Iguirre of United We Dream said the group was targeting Heller because he has expressed support for a solution for people in the soon-to-end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

About 690,000 people were enrolled in the program as of early September. The program is processing its last batch of renewal applications and is no longer accepting new enrollees.