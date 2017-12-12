Las Vegas woman on a mission to solve stolen package case

A woman waiting for packages to arrive at her house last week said she turned to her security system only to see that someone had already snatched them.

Although the items — energy bars and a children’s book — were only worth about $15 and are being replaced by the vendor, the victim, Kristin Puhl, said she wanted to expose the person out of “principle” and warn others to be wary. So she's sharing the surveillance video via social media.

Puhl said a woman holding a manila folder with some papers and a pen walked up to her front door about 2 p.m. Thursday in a Southern Highlands neighborhood, but instead of knocking or ringing the doorbell, she took the packages off the porch.

The woman was wearing a gray and purple sweat suit, black high-top shoes and sunglasses. She drove off in a dark-colored minivan.

As of this afternoon, Puhl’s Facebook post with the video had accrued about 300,000 views. She said she’s also filed a report with Metro Police.

Puhl said she hopes the “power of social media” will not only help police identify the person but put “a little fear” in those who have considered stealing packages.

Police recommend people have packages delivered at a time someone is home to receive them, have neighbors pick them up or have them delivered to a secure location.

Puhl said it’s a sad reality that people must resort to such measures because there are thieves taking advantage of the holiday season.