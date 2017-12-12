Man slain at east-valley apartment complex had fought with shooter

A man was shot and killed Monday night as he jumped from a second-story apartment balcony during a fight with a shooter who wore body armor, according to Metro Police.

The shooting may have stemmed from a fight about drugs, police said today.

The shooting was reported about 7:10 p.m. in a complex in the 4600 block of Vegas Valley Drive, east of Lamb Boulevard, where officers encountered a man who’d been gravely wounded with multiple gunshots, police said. He died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The suspect was described as a black man who stands about 5 feet, 6 inches, and weighs about 140 pounds, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.