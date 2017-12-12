Man who intervened in neighborhood argument now faces murder charge

METRO POLICE

A man who intervened in a street argument between two people in a northeast valley neighborhood Monday night was arrested after he allegedly fatally stabbed one of them, according to Metro Police.

Officers found the victim’s body lying in the street on Pistachio Nut Avenue and Spruce Fern Lane, near Craig and Walnut roads, shortly before 7 p.m., police said.

An investigation determined that the stabbing victim and another person were arguing when 52-year-old Thomas Cash came out of his house and got in a physical fight with the victim, stabbing him, police said.

Cash is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, jail logs show.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Cash knew the victim or the person he was arguing with. Further details were not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppesrofnv.com.