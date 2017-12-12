Nevada Supreme Court rules in dispute over wages

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Supreme Court has opened the door for workers to bring suit if they believe they have been underpaid.

The court ruled that the state labor commissioner does not have the exclusive power to decide wage and time disputes.

It reversed the ruling of the Clark County District Court, which held there was no right for private minimum wage suits because of a bar in the Nevada Constitution.

The case in question involved a convenience store worker who said he was required to clock in seven minutes prior to shift and remain some time after his work concluded. He said he was not paid for the extra minutes he was at work.

The ruling sends the case back to District Court to determine if the minimum wage law was violated. The lawsuit was also filed on behalf of others in a similar situation.