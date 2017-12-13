Construction to start in January on UNLV training complex

UNLV is expected to break ground next month on a $22.5 million football training complex, university President Len Jessup said today.

A recent $3 million pledge toward the Fertitta Football Complex brings total donations to about $23 million and should allow construction to begin in January, he said.

“That was enough to make us confident that we had enough to build the building, to get the shovel in the ground and get started,” Jessup said, adding that fundraising will continue “to fund the weights, the furniture and the other equipment that will go in the building.”

Construction of the 73,000-square-foot, two-level training complex is anticipated to take about 10 months.

Some of the features include a 9,000-square-foot weight-lifting area, a full kitchen, study areas, coaches’ offices, locker rooms and a barbershop. Flashes of Las Vegas will highlight nearly every room, including Rat Pack posters in the players’ lounge.

In September, the Nevada Board of Regents approved a $16 million loan for UNLV to use toward construction of the complex. The school will pay off the loan as pledged money is received over the next five years.