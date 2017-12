Fatal shooting investigated in east valley, police say

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the east valley late Tuesday, according to Metro Police.

Officers and medics responded about 10 p.m. to the 4800 block of Twain Circle, near Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway, Lt. David Gordon said.

No arrests have been announced and a suspect description was not provided.

Further details were not immediately available.