Nevada’s highest courts seeing more cases

CARSON CITY — The number of cases continues to increase at the Nevada Supreme Court and the Nevada Court of Appeals.

The Supreme Court issued its annual report today that 2,785 appeals made to the Supreme Court, compared to 2,449 in fiscal 2016. The number of cases referred to the appeals court grew from 637 to 971 in fiscal 2017.

There were 1,960 cases pending at the end of the last fiscal year in the two courts.