Police: Street fight leads to fatal stabbing

A victim and a suspect in a fatal stabbing Monday night had intervened in a street argument and scuffle between a couple, according to a Metro Police arrest report.

The suspect, 52-year-old Thomas Cash, had gotten involved in a street fight between his stepdaughter and the father of her baby, while Ezekiel Devine, 21, had accompanied the baby’s father to the woman’s house near Pistachio Nut Avenue and Spruce Fern Lane, near Craig and Walnut roads, police said.

Officers and medics responded shortly before 7 p.m. to find Devine in the street with a fatal stab wound to the chest, police said.

Cash initially left the scene but contacted detectives several hours later, police said.

According to the report, the couple involved in the initial fight share an 11-month-old child, and the baby’s father and Devine had gone at the woman’s house for a prearranged visitation, police said.

An argument between the couple erupted outside and Cash, who was inside the house, went out and punched his stepdaughter’s ex-boyfriend, prompting Devine to get involved and punch Cash, police said.

Sometime during a physical altercation between Cash and Devine, the suspect pulled out a folding knife and stabbed the victim, police said.

The woman told detectives she saw Devine collapse on the ground after Cash had apparently chased him down the street, police said.

The baby’s father told police that Cash lunged toward Devine, while Cash said that Devine had lunged toward him, according to the report.

Cash, who is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder, told detectives he broke his pocket knife in two and discarded it after the stabbing.

His booking photo shows a cut on his nose, which detectives noted was consistent with a fight, according to the report.

Cash is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning, jail logs show.