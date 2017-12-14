12 Days of Giving: The Good Deed Project

Editor’s Note: While ’tis the season of giving for most Nevadans, many local nonprofit groups give back to the Southern Nevada community year-round. The Las Vegas Sun is profiling some of those groups to inform the community how they can help. To be included, contact [email protected]

When a Las Vegas area non-profit struggles to maintain their facility Mandy Telleria of the Good Deed Project steps in to help.

Telleria has helped renovate Living Grace, a shelter for homeless teenage mothers, and Safe House, a shelter victims of domestic violence. In 2018, the organization plans to repair the homes of five single mothers.

Telleria’s passion for helping comes from her upbringing. She was raised by a single mother who worked two jobs and struggled to pay for repairs to their home.

“I know the struggle of what a single mother has to go through to make ends meet,” she said. “Many things don’t make in the budget…the (broken) fridge, or the leaky roof. The goal is to alleviate those issues and take care of them.”

Telleria’s focus this holiday season is raising funds to cover the cost of those projects. She is accepting donations of monies and tools.

The Good Deed Project is also looking for volunteers to help with administration, resource development, fundraising and organizing events in addition to volunteers for next year’s projects. Signup here.

“Everyone has the opportunity to use their skills to help the community,” she said.