2 killed in early morning apartment fire in Reno

RENO — Two people have been killed in an early morning fire at an apartment building on the west side of Reno.

The Reno Fire Department confirmed two civilian fatalities Thursday in the fire that broke out about 1:45 a.m. at the Stardust Apartments.

Fire officials say they successfully evacuated nine apartment units but that two occupants became trapped inside and crews were unable to rescue them. One pet also died.

No names have been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.