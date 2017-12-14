Holiday health fair organizers offer help with insurance enrollment

Alex Brandon / AP

An event Friday in the southeast valley will offer locals a final chance to connect with licensed professionals and enroll in a 2018 health care plan.

Nevada Health Link will host an open-to-the-public enrollment and holiday health fair at St. Rose Dominican Hospitals' San Martin Campus, 8280 W. Warm Springs Road, from noon to 8 p.m. It’s the last day of enrollment for government-based health care plans in 2018 for Nevada residents who don’t have extenuating circumstances — like a change in job, marital status, or state of residence, said event spokeswoman Janel Davis.

Those who are not already insured by their employer and do not enroll in health care are subject to a $695 tax penalty or 2.5 percent of their income — whichever is higher.

“We encourage people to get health insurance not only to avoid that tax penalty but safeguard themselves and their families,” said Davis, whose organization Silver State Health Insurance Exchange connects Nevada buyers to the Affordable Care Act’s website for a final purchase.

While the event figures to have many first-time health care enrollees, Davis said residents currently insured with government-based health care plans can shop for new plans that better fit their circumstances and families’ needs. Altering plans could decrease average monthly insurance costs, she said.

Friday’s event will also feature complimentary vision screenings by Eye Care Center, fall risk and orthopedic screenings by the UNLV Physical Therapy Department, diabetes screenings by Dignity Health. Santa Claus and face painting will also be available for children, and the event will host a raffle drawing every hour.

For more information, attendees are encouraged to contact Nevada Health Link at 855-768-5465 or visit nevadahealthlink.com.